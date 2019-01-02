Bundle up, Bay Area residents. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is being described as "the coldest night of the season," according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reported that Wednesday morning's chilly temperatures were lower than those recorded on Dec. 29, which was previously the coldest night of the season.

Just after 5 a.m., the weather service stated that current temperatures ranged from 20s in some inland valley areas to 30s in other spots across the region.

Check the list below to see how cold it was at about 5:15 a.m., as reported by the weather service: