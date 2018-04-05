Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as seen on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Lawyers for former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick on Thursday are slated to question under oath the general manager and head coach for the Baltimore Ravens to determine why they did not offer the quarterback a job, according to a report.

The former signal caller wants to find out if the Ravens did not offer him the job because of the controversy he caused by sitting and then kneeling during national anthems before games, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 30-year-old has been without an NFL team for more than one year after opting out of his contract with the 49ers. He has since filed a grievance arguing that NFL teams have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his protests focused on racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick has a right to be present during Thursday's questioning, according to the report.

The Ravens on Wednesday announced that they will sign quarterback Robert Griffin III.