Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who protested racial and social injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem while playing for the team, will receive less than $10 million to settle grievances with the NFL, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Kaepernick and Reid resolved their pending grievances against the NFL on Feb. 15. The Wall Street Journal couldn't determine how the payment will be dividen between the players and how much they will actually receive after legal fees.

When the two resolved their grievances, the initial thought was possibly tens of millions of dollars were secured by the players, especially Kaepernick. The report shows otherwise.

Kaepernick, 31, has remained out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. He began protesting during the preseason of that year. He spent six seasons with San Francisco and led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII.

Reid, 27, joined Kaepernick in the protest during the 2016 season. He continued to do so in 2017 with the 49ers and last season as a member of the Panthers.

The safety signed a three-year contract extension worth more than $21 million with the Panthers in February.