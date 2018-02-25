A former Bay Area college basketball coach was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to San Francisco police.

Lamont Smith, 42, the head coach for the University of San Diego, is facing multiple domestic violence charges after his arrest at Oakland International Airport the morning after his team's victory over USF, police said.

Smith previously was an assistant coach for Saint Mary's College in Moraga and for Santa Clara University.

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of disturbance at a hotel in the 400 block of Sutter Street. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a woman, who said she was assaulted by a man who was not present at the scene but was later identified as Smith, police said.

Lamont Smith

Photo credit: University of San Diego

The investigation later turned into a domestic violence incident, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The woman identified the suspect, and police arrested Smith at about 10:15 a.m. at the Oakland airport as he was about to board a flight back to San Diego with his team, police said.

Smith was cooperative and was transported to county jail in San Francisco, police said.

The University of San Diego released a statement Sunday, saying:

"We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at this time but will be gathering information and commencing an immediate review of the matter."

Smith is married with two daughters, according to his bio on the University of San Diego website.