Ryan Joseph, a 16-year-old sophomore at the East Bay school, was wrestling in a junior varsity match on Wednesday when he suffered a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own, according to the school and a GoFundMe account set up in his name.

Ysa Ketron, who was at Wednesday's match, said Joseph "got like picked up, and he just landed on his neck."

Joseph is currently receiving treatment at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, according to the GoFundMe. Visitors are unable to see Joseph as this time, but they are invited to send cards.



"Ryan is well known by friends, teachers and coaches for his charm, exceptional wit and humor," a statement on the GoFundMe page reads.

AJ Acevedo, a friend of Joseph's, described the teenager, who also plays lacrosse, as "a really good guy."

"He makes a lot of jokes," Acevedo said. "He's really funny. He's a pretty strong guy, too, and he's just like a fun guy to be around."

As of Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m., 331 people had contributed $20,485 to the GoFundMe campaign. Just before noon, the donated amount soared to $36,150 thanks to 526 contributors.

Those who organized the GoFundMe hope to raise $500,000.

Joseph's uncle, Mike Halket, coached wrestling at Dublin High School and Joseph's father, Tom, coached at nearby De La Salle High School, according to College Park High School's athletic director. In September, Tom Joseph was inducted into De La Salle's hall of fame for wrestling and football.

