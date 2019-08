Pittsburg Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Loveridge and Highway 4 after a collision involving an fuel spill caused a closure and delays.

Police in Pittsburg are advising drivers to use alternate routes after a collision caused a closure to the eastbound Loveridge on-ramp to Highway 4.

A fuel tanker truck and another vehicle collided causing a fuel spill, police said.

No other information was immediately available.