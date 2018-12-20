Comcast Sponsors Butte County Holiday Party for Fire Victims

The Camp Fire devastated entire communities in Butte County and it even threatened to cancel Christmas at the Boys and Girls club in Chico, but Comcast NBC Universal stepped up, sponsoring the club’s holiday celebration. Sergio Quintana reports.

The Camp Fire devastated entire communities in Butte County and it even threatened to cancel Christmas at the Boys and Girls club in Chico, but Comcast NBC Universal stepped up, sponsoring the club’s holiday celebration.

For many families in the area, Thursday's even was the only Christmas they will get this year so organizers decided to put on a spectacular event.

"We got here and we made cookies and then we ate," said Faith Dunn, Paradise evacuee. "It’s pretty crowded but exciting, meeting new people."

Dunn, is one of a family of seven who lost their homes in Paradise.

"It feels like Christmas here," Dunn’s aunt Alicia Rogers said. "Before it hasn’t felt like Christmas, but here it feels like Christmas."

The aim of the event was to help people forget about the fires and simply celebrate the holidays.

Twenty-two staff members lost their homes in the fire and other resources were stretched thin.

"They have an event every year but this year they just weren’t going to be able to do it, they didn’t have the funding to do it. We didn’t want that to happen," said John Gauder from Comcast.

Comcast took on the holiday party on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club and in 10 days, put on the event. Along with games, photo booth and pictures with Santa Clause, every child also got a special gift of their own.

For Kevin Lundy and his son Levi, who lost their home in the fire, Thursday was more than a relief.

"It’s incredible these people taking care of us, and they give us foo and games and Santa Clause so we’re having a good time," Lundy said.