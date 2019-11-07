A teacher in Milpitas has been placed on administrative leave after he dressed up in black face and apparently imitated a black rapper in front of his class for Halloween, according to the Milpitas Unified School District. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

Common said he would like to speak with the Bay Area educator who dressed up in blackface and imitated the rapper and social activist in front of his classroom on Halloween.

In an interview with TMZ Thursday, Common was asked about the incident while he was at Los Angeles International Airport prior to boarding a flight to the Bay Area.

"It's important that teachers and people who are educating our children are well educated themselves on things that deal with history and culture -- emotional history and emotional intelligence is important," Common said to TMZ. "I think we need to look at the teacher, the administration and the people that we have leading our children in classrooms and make sure they are fully equipped not just with academic things, but also have emotional intelligence and understanding. Maybe that's something that we start implementing to our schools."

The Milpitas Unified School District earlier this week announced it placed the teacher on administrative leave after video posted on social media shows the Milpitas High teacher in black face and apparently imitating Common.

Common was asked by TMZ about the punishment the educator should face.

"That's a decision administration needs to figure out as far as should this person lose their job. I think that he should definitely go through the training that needs to be done. I would love to hear, 'What makes you think you can go up there and do that?'"

Common also told TMZ he was headed to the Bay Area and wants to get in touch with the school. He also said he would like to speak face-to-face with the educator.

"I'd break it down to him and it would be done with love, but it would be for real. This ain't acceptable, this ain't happening. I would let him know what it is, for sure," Common said. "I'm glad it happened because it's a moment that we got to teach and learn. And more than anything the students showed what they're about. And that goes to show you young people in America got their mind in the right place."

The NAACP earlier this week also demanded an investigation into the incident.

"It’s harmful, it’s hurtful, it’s not the right environment for a student of color to see their teacher perform like that," said Pastor Jethroe Moore with the NAACP.

The student who shot the video said the teacher is white. Parents and students previously said they found his actions disturbing.

On Sunday, the president of the Milpitas Unified school board, Chris Norwood, issued a statement, saying the actions were inappropriate, unprofessional and insensitive.

"District administration has placed a staff member on administrative leave, and I have asked the superintendent to ensure an immediate investigation is conducted," Norwood said.