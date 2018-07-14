Local cannabis sellers in the Bay Area have rallied behind the little girl at the center of the viral #PermitPatty video.

Companies and people in the community gathered at the Pergola at Lake Merritt in Oakland Saturday to raise money for 8-year-old Jordan Rodgers' education fund after Alison Ettel called the police on Jordan for "illegally selling water without a permit" outside AT&T Park.

The incident sparked outrage nationwide and resulted in Ettel resigning from her position as CEO of Treatwell Health, a company which sells cannabis products for humans and pets.

Jordan and her mother, Erin Austin, were at the event selling cases of donated bottles of water.

Woman Calls Police on Black Girl Selling Water in SF

"[I'm] thankful for all the support and positivity for my daughter. We gotta stop the hate in the Bay Area, well in the world, but let's start at home," Austin told NBC Bay Area.

Eliot Dobris of The Apothecarium told NBC Bay Area: "We're making a donation to her education fund and we're sending a message that the cannabis industry needs to be diverse, inclusive and kind."