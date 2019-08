In honor of the 25th anniversary of the TV show "Friends," one lucky fan will receive $1,000 to binge-watch the show for 25 hours.

If your life revolves around the TV show “Friends,” your dream job might just be waiting for you.

In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, a company is looking for one superfan who is willing to watch the show for 25 hours and tweet during the challenge—in exchange for cash. The chosen fan will receive $1,000, a pack of “Friends” swag and a year membership to Netflix.

Interested “Friends” fans can apply here through Sept. 3.

Can we call this “The One Where Sleep Deprivation Equals a Payday”?