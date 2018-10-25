The Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a complaint against Samsung on behalf of a Muslim man who alleges religious discrimination during a job interview at the company in 2017, CAIR said Thursday.

The man interviewed at the company in Menlo Park in October of last year and was allegedly asked inappropriate questions regarding his religion before being denied the job, according to CAIR's complaint to the state Department of Fair Employment & Housing.

One interviewer allegedly described several activities that involved drinking alcohol and going out to drink, and said the man couldn't participate in company culture because Muslims don't drink.

"The other director and I often go out to drink with the team until 2 a.m. and then pass out in the office and then get up at 7 and work again, and it's important to the team, so you might be a bad fit because we get 'silly' when we drink and you do not drink," the interviewer allegedly told the man, according to CAIR.

The interviewee said he didn't mind their drinking when asked if it would be an issue, according to CAIR, but was told the next day he didn't receive the job.

He was also asked about his national origin, according to CAIR, which claims Samsung denied him a job opportunity through discrimination of his "actual and perceived" religious beliefs.

Samsung said it has not yet received a formal complaint or letter about the allegations and does not comment on pending litigation.

"Samsung is committed to a diverse workplace that respects the rights of all individuals and we promote a professional and inclusive culture," the company added in a statement.