Computer Virus Affects Union City Services

A virus has infected the city of Union City's governmental computer servers, leaving that local government temporarily unable to retrieve or respond to emails, process licenses or permits of perform other routine administrative duties.

According to a news release from the city, City Hall will not open until noon Monday, as city employees are informed about the virus and its impacts. It is expected regular hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will resume Tuesday.

Police and fire response and dispatching are not impacted by the virus and its various effects.

The virus struck the city's computer system on Saturday.

The city has activated its Emergency Operations Center, which will remain open until the virus situation is resolved. The city is also consulting with federal and state agencies and other "cyber experts" to help defeat the virus.

Until the situation is cleared up, Union City officials say people having business with the city should either call City Hall on the phone (for a staff directory go to https://www.unioncity.org/275/Contact-City-Staff) or come to City Hall in person.

City officials recommend the public avoid requesting the processing of fees and licenses for the next week, unless absolutely necessary. Any late fees incurred this week will be waived.

The city will notify the public when the computer systems are back online. Residents can check for routine updates at the City of Union City official Facebook page (@CityofUnionCity), its official Twitter page (@UnionCityCa_Gov), and its official NextDoor account.