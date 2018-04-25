A wall of scaffolding five stories high collapsed Tuesday at the scene of a three-alarm fire that started at a 180-unit apartment complex that was still under construction in Concord. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

What to Know The building that caught fire is considered to be a total loss with approximately $55 million in damages

250 residents at a nearby apartment building were forced to evacuate as a result of the fire

It is not clear at this time what sparked the fire

A national response team with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday is slated to help look into what sparked a three-alarm inferno at an under-construction apartment building in Concord early Tuesday.

Towering flames torched the 180-unit apartment building and left burned scaffolding structurally unstable, forcing 250 residents at a neighboring apartment building to evacuate, according to fire officials.

Scaffolding soaring five stories into the air fell over onto a road and parked cars Tuesday hours after crews knocked down the flames. Firefighters believe other portions of the burned structure could also topple, according to a fire official.

The blaze, which broke out in the area of Galindo Street and Concord Boulevard, was pronounced under control after an hours-long onslaught from firefighters, but the building is considered to be a total loss with approximately $55 million in damages.

"This is the largest fire in memory here," Concord Mayor Edi Birsan said Tuesday. "Fifty-five million dollars is a substantial amount and will be an impact on the city."

It is not clear at this time what sparked the blaze. Fire officials are conducting an investigation, which is expected to last several days, according to fire officials.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said there is a concrete parking garage at the center of the fire site. The wooden, under-construction apartment building wrapped around the garage is what caught fire.

Fire crews will be on scene until Wednesday morning working on hot spots.

Residents in the Renaissance Square apartments were forced to evacuate as a result of the nearby inferno, according to fire officials. A fire official said evacuation orders were issued "out of an abundance of caution."



It is not clear when the displaced residents from the nearby apartment building will be allowed to return to their homes, according to fire officials. Crews are evaluating the stability of the structure that was torched. There is a risk that the burned structure could fall.

A number of roadways surrounding the scene of the blaze were closed to allow for crews to battle the flames and investigate, according to police. Some roads have since reopened, but others closures are in still in place at Willow Pass Road and Galindo Street, Willow Pass Road and Sutter Street, and along Concord Boulevard from Galindo Street to Mira Vista Terrace as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It is not clear when the roadways and intersections will reopen, but the heart of downtown Concord including Todos Santos Plaza is accessible.

"Downtown Concord is open for business," Concord Police Department Lt. Nick Gartner said Tuesday. "The plaza is accessible, but the surrounding area around this block where the structure fire took place is going to be shut down so public safety can do their work."