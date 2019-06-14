Concord Massacre Plot Foiled - NBC Bay Area
Concord Massacre Plot Foiled

By Cheryl Hurd

Published Jun 14, 2019 at 11:45 PM

    Concord police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday and charged him with threatening to kill indiscriminately people of the Jewish faith. Cheryl Hurd reports.

    Concord police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday and charged him with threatening to kill indiscriminately people of the Jewish faith.

    Police, along with the FBI, found out about Ross Anthony Farca’s plot through a tip from someone who saw him post threats on a popular gaming website.

    According to the charging documents, Farca had a fascination with Hitler and a hatred for people of the Jewish faith. He’s been on the Concord police and FBI’s radar as a possible terrorist.

    Neighbors said that they’ve been concerned with Farca’s behavior for many years and that they believe he had a propensity for violence and they’re glad he’s behind bars.

    When officers searched the Concord home he lives in with his mother, they found an assault rifle with 13 magazines, a 3-foot sword, camouflage clothing, ammunition and books about Hitler Youth and Nazi life.

    Authorities say Farca was planning a Poway Synagogue-type shooting but he preferred to wear a Nazi uniform. Police say in one of his posts he referred to the Christchurch mosque shooter as a hero.

    Farca remains in the county jail in Martinez on a $125,000 bail.

