Concord Massacre Plot Suspect Out of Jail

A community is on edge after a man arrested last week for allegedly threatening to shoot up synagogues and attack police is released from jail on bail.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area got a closer look at what police found in the man's Concord house, including Nazi literature and weapons.

"The threat was real and we have to treat all these threats as if they are real," Concord Police Sgt. Carl Cruz said.

Police searched 23-year-old Ross Farca's home after the FBI got a cyber tip that he had allegedly posted messages in an online gaming platform under the name "Adolf Hitler."

Documents show the posts threatened to shoot up synagogues while live-streaming Nazi music and also kill police officers.

"He was threatening to commit a mass shooting similar to San Diego and New Zealand," Cruz said.

On Tuesday, the Anti Defamation League is applauding police and FBI for their quick action. They are also letting the community know Farca has been released on bail after pleading not guilty.

"With our partners at Jewish Community Federation we sent out a bulletin to Jewish institutions and organizations in Norther California apprising them of the situation and ways to contact law enforcement if need be," said Nancy Appel with the Anti Defamation League.