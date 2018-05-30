Fire at Concord Construction Site Determined to Be Arson

The three-alarm blaze that broke out at an under-construction apartment complex in Concord last month has been determined to be arson, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday.

The three-alarm blaze that broke out at an under-construction apartment complex in downtown Concord last month has been determined to be arson, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday.

Towering flames soaring into the air on the morning of April 24 torched the five-story, 180-unit apartment building located at 1905 Concord Boulevard, resulting in roughly $55 million in damages, according to fire officials.

The fire left burned debris structurally unstable, forcing 250 residents at a neighboring apartment building to evacuate and stay away from their residences for multiple days.

An investigation into the fire is still ongoing. The ATF is offering up to $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons determined to be responsible for the blaze.

The building under construction that burned is said to have been roughly 60 percent completed, with exposed timber framing and no sheetrock to prevent the spread of the fire, making the blaze similar to others that destroyed apartment complexes that were under construction in Oakland and Emeryville in 2016 and 2017.

Those fires were determined to be acts of arson and the ATF announced in July a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Bay City News contributed to this report.