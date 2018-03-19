Condoleezza Rice to Kickoff Speaker Series at SJSU

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, the first African American woman to hold the post, will be the first to take the stage in a new speaker series called “Insights” at San Jose State University on Thursday. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, the first African American woman to hold the post, will be the first to take the stage in a new speaker series called “Insights” at San Jose State University on Thursday, March 22.

“Insights” is a university-wide speaker series underwritten by the Valley Foundation hoping to expose students to a variety of perspectives in economics, business and international affairs.

Rice, who was the first African American female appointed National Security Advisor by President George W. Bush in 2001 and later succeeded Colin Powell as Secretary of State in 2005, will begin the event at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union ballroom followed by a sit-down conversation with San Jose State President Mary Papazian.

Students from San Jose State can get free tickets to the event, as for anyone else interested in hearing Rice speak, general admission tickets are available for $20 on Ticketmaster.