Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Expect delays across the Bay Area.

At the height of the Thanksgiving travel period, drivers across the region could see delays of roughly 250 percent compared to ideal driving times, according to AAA and INRIX.

AAA and INRIX —an analytics company — pinpointed 10 spots across the Bay Area where traffic headaches are likely:

1. Eastbound Interstate 80 at Pinole Valley Road in Pinole

2. Eastbound Interstate 580 at Santa Rita Road/Tassajara Road in Pleasanton

3. Westbound Interstate 80 at the San Francisco Bay Bridge

4. Northbound Interstate 680 at Calaveras Road in Milpitas

5. Eastbound Highway 37 at Wilson Avenue in Vallejo

6. Northbound Interstate 880 at 23rd Avenue in Oakland

7. Eastbound Highway 24 at Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek

8. Northbound Highway 101 at Petaluma Boulevard in Petaluma

9. Northbound Highway 1 at Highway 101 in San Francisco

10. Eastbound Interstate 80 at Interstate 80/Interstate 580 in Oakland