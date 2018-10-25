Conley Also Reported to be Available for Trade

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (No. 21) returned this interception for a TD vs. the Browns this season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Is Gareon Conley next?

After the Raiders’ trade of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, it’s possible the franchise’s fire sale under Jon Gruden — in the midst of a 1-5 season — may continue. Reports have indicated former first-round pick Karl Joseph also could be dealt before the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30. And now, another former first-rounder, cornerback Gareon Conley, could also be dealt.

Longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora is reporting this week that the market for cornerback talent is hot right now, and several teams are “sniffing around” on Conley.

Conley, the former Ohio State All-American, was considered one of the top corners of the 2017 draft, but his rookie season was marred by injury. This year, Conley has been healthy and started several games, but was pulled during the Raiders’ loss to the Seahawks in London before last week’s bye.

Gruden says he believes in Conley, but he also was complimentary of Cooper and Mack before they were traded.

“Conley is still a young guy,” Gruden said after benching him in London. “We’re going to reiterate that over and over. His career is just getting started. He had a couple plays last week that he’s got to get better and improve at. He will.”

Marcus White of NBC Sports notes that if Gruden does deal away Joseph and Conley for future draft picks, the Raiders “will have traded each of their last four first-round picks selected before the team re-hired Gruden.”

In six games this season, Conley has an interception – which he returned for his first NFL touchdown – six passes defensed and 10 tackles.

The Eagles and Patriots reportedly are among the teams interested in trading for Conley.

The Raiders will play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Oakland. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.