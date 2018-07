One person was killed in a Palo Alto preschool parking lot construction site accident Thursday morning, Palo Alto police officials said.

The accident took place at a construction site in the parking lot at Middlefield Road and Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto.



Palo Alto police officers were called in at 8:47 a.m. The coroner has been informed.



Cal/OSHA is investigating the accident.