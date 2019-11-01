Containment of Kincade Fire Increases to 68%

Catching a break with favorable weather conditions, crews continue to make progress in the fight against the destructive Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

Firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines around the destructive Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County.

The wildfire has charred 77,758 acres and destroyed 352 structures, Cal Fire said Friday morning. Another 55 structures have been damaged. The blaze is 68% contained.

This map shows the extent of the Kincade Fire as of Thursday afternoon (10/31). It also shows current hotspots firefighters are battling relative to the burn zone and their proximity to towns.



The number of structures threatened by the blaze has been reduced significantly to 1,630, and a number of mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded to evacuation warnings.

Four first responders have suffered injuries since the wildfire ignited on the night of Oct. 23, but no deaths have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

About 5,000 fire personnel are working to extinguish hot spots and strengthen containment lines. Cal Fire says it hopes to have the fire fully contained on Thursday.