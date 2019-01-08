The Contra Costa County Chief of Emergency Medical Services was arrested Sunday on charges of possessing controlled substances, authorities said Tuesday.

EMS Chief Richard Stephenson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by Martinez police for the alleged violations of California Health and Safety Codes.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident that did not involve the public or affect our services provided to the public,” Jeff Carman, Fire Chief of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said in a statement.

The investigation by Martinez police and an internal investigation is ongoing, Con Fire said.

Stephenson has been employed with the county for 19 years.