The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a jewelry store burglary that occurred Monday in Alamo.

Officials received reports of an alarm at a jewelry store on the 3200 block of Danville Boulevard and upon arrival, discovered the store's front window broken.

Security footage captured four suspects entering the business, stealing miscellaneous goods and items, deputies said.

The suspects are believed to have fled north on Danville Boulevard then east on Stone Valley Road toward Interstate 680 in a four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600.