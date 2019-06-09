Emergency crews are on the scene Sunday evening where witnesses said a small plane crashed into the San Joaquin River near downtown Antioch, a spokesman from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Fire district Spokesman Steve Hill said a witness in downtown Antioch called authorities about 5:33 p.m. Sunday saying they saw a plane go into the water nearby. The fire district has divers in the water in that area now, Hill said, and they have found some luggage and aviation charts.

No traces of the plane or passengers had been discovered by 7 p.m. Sunday.

No additional information was immediately available.



