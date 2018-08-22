More than 100 people from 21 states were reported to have contracted measles in the first half of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website. Kris Sanchez reports.

Measles Sickens 107 From 21 States in First Half of Year

Contra Costa County health officials have discovered a measles case in the East Bay and said some residents may have been exposed to the infection after the person visited several public places.

Officials said the infected person visited several popular indoor venues in Contra Costa County, Los Angeles County and Arizona during the infectious period.

The following places were visited by the person in Contra Costa county, according to officials:

• Aug. 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at John Muir Medical Center, Walnut Creek Emergency Department, 1601 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek

• Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Chow Restaurant, 53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

"Most people have been vaccinated and therefore are protected and not at risk, even if they have shared the same indoor air-space with a contagious person," Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer, said in a statement.



"Residents should be aware of the situation because anyone who was exposed and not protected by vaccine is at risk of developing measles," Dr. Farnitano continued.



More than 100 people from 21 states were reported to have contracted measles in the first half of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There have been a total of 107 cases of measles between Jan. 1 and July 14, 2018. The cases were reported in D.C. and states including California, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The majority of people who have contracted measles were unvaccinated, the CDC says.

Because measles is common in other parts of the world, including some countries in Europe and Asia, travelers with measles can bring the disease in the U.S. The disease can spread within the U.S. when it reaches a community with groups of unvaccinated people.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash also forms three to five days after symptoms begin. The disease very contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing

The U.S. experienced a record number of measles cases in 2014 with 667 reported cases from 27 states. It was the greatest number of cases since elimination of the disease was documented in the U.S. in 2000.

There was also a large, multi-state outbreak in 2015. It was linked to an amusement park in California, likely originating from a traveler who got infected abroad before visiting the park. A total of 188 people from 24 states and D.C. were reported to have gotten measles.

In 2017, 118 people from 15 states and D.C. A total of 86 people from 19 states contracted the disease in 2016.