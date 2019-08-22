A woman sleeping in her car in Contra Costa County sustained several severe burns after her vehicle was set on fire with her inside, police said.

This is a result of suspicious fires happening in the past 24 hours in and around the cities of El Cerrito and Richmond.

According to El Cerrito Police Department, Richmond Police Deparment responded to several small fires in public areas.

Early Wednesday morning, four additional fires were reported along San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. It was during the fourth fire that the woman's car was set on fire while she was sleeping in her car near the old Taco Bell parking lot on the 11900 block of San Pablo Avenue.

The woman was able to escape and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information leading to the fires or the unknown suspect is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 510-233-1214.