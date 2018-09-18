Convicted Kidnapper Faces New Charges, May Question Victims

A convicted kidnapper who made national headlines in a bizarre Vallejo attack that police initially dubbed a hoax is back in court facing state charges. Jodi Hernandez reports.

The man responsible for a bizarre and brutal Vallejo kidnapping is facing charges for all the crimes he's accused of.

Last year, Matthew Muller pleaded guilty to kidnapping in exchange for a 40-year federal sentence. He now has been charged in Solano County court with a slew of crimes, including rape.

Prosecutors said Muller victimized Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn in 2015, allegedly entering their Vallejo home as the couple slept, tying them up, drugging them, and then kidnapping and raping Huskins.

"We are seeking justice in this case and we are going to do everything to ensure they are protected and no longer victimized," Solano County Prosecutor Sharon Henry said.

But in an unusual twist, Muller has decided to serve as his own attorney, meaning he will get to directly question Huskins and Quinn in court.

"This is going to be hell for both of them to go through this," said Dan Russo, Quinn's former attorney. "I think more sleepless nights, more gut wrenching."

Russo said the couple is determined to do what it takes to ensure Muller never gets out of jail and hurts anyone else. The couple is set to testify and undergo cross examination by their alleged attacker at the preliminary hearing next week, just days before their wedding.