Cooper's Drop Rate Ranks Among NFL's Worst

Since taking over as head coach of the Raiders, Jon Gruden has said he wants to get wide receiver Amari Cooper more involved in the offense.

In fact, Gruden believes Cooper can be the Raiders’ best game-breaking weapon, calling him “the headliner in our offense.”

If that’s going to happen in 2018, Cooper will have to find a way to hold on to the ball better. Since coming into the league, Cooper has had trouble with drops. Recently, the analytic website Pro Football Focus pointed out how big a problem it’s been.

Over the past three seasons, Cooper has had a drop rate of 13.62 percent, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (among qualifying receivers) behind Torrey Smith (16.82), J.J. Nelson (15.91) and Raiders teammate Seth Roberts (14.39).

Wrote Scott Barrett of PFF: “Cooper led the league in drops (18) and drop rate (20.0 percent) in his rookie season (2015), but then seemed to get past the issue in 2016, dropping only four passes. In 2017, Cooper again led the league in drop rate (17.2 percent). Not only are these numbers bad, but they’re historically bad. Since 2007, there have only been three players to see at least 100 targets and post a drop rate of 17 percent or worse: Braylon Edwards (2007 and 2008), Greg Little (2011) and Cooper (2015 and 2017).”

If Cooper can get back to the form he had in 2016 when he was more sure-handed, he could have a big season in Gruden’s offense. That year he had his best production with a 62.9 percent catch rate, hauling in 83 of 132 targets for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns.

Even if he continues to have slippery hands, his upside is so high after the catch that Cooper is still a dangerous receiver. But with more reliable hands, he could be even better.

Wrote Barrett, of Cooper’s projected production in 2018 for the Raiders and potential fantasy football owners: “Cooper will still draw a high number of targets (new head coach Jon Gruden recently said so himself) and he’ll continue to be one of the top scorers at the position – you’ll just have to live with some frustrating drops.”