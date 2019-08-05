Gilroy Victims Died of Chest, Back Gunshot Wounds: Coroner - NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Victims Died of Chest, Back Gunshot Wounds: Coroner

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Three killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting identified as Keyla Salazar, 13; Stephen Romero, 6; and Trevor Irby, 25.

    The Santa Clara County coroner's office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound.

    The office of the medical examiner-coroner says Monday the deaths of Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar and Stephen Romero are classified as homicides.

    The office says 25-year-old Irby and 13-year-old Salazar suffered perforating gunshot wounds to their chests, meaning the bullets completely passed through their bodies. Six-year-old Romero suffered a perforating gunshot wound to his back.

    The coroner's office said last week that 19-year-old gunman Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, correcting previous police accounts that said he was fatally shot by three officers.

    Thirteen other victims were injured in the shooting last month.

