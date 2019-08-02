Coroner Says Gilroy Garlic Festival Gunman Killed Himself - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Coroner Says Gilroy Garlic Festival Gunman Killed Himself

By Associated Press

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBC Bay Area

    The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police account that officers fired the fatal shot.

    Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children  —Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

    Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

    Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Guatemalans Protest US Asylum Agreement, and More
    Oliver de Ros/AP

    Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices