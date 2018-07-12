What to Know Corpse Flower omits a "foul odor of rotting animal flesh" and only blooms for a few days every 7-10 years, according to the Conservatory.

It's going to get stinky in San Francisco next week.

The Titan Arum, better known as Corpse Flower, is predicted to bloom some time next week at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park.

The Conservatory has already put up a livestream of the infamously pungent flower for those who aren't able to visit in person.

The livestream made headlines last year after a man was caught fondling the petals, despite signs that said do not touch. The man smelled his fingers after touching the flower and even proceeded to take a photo with it.

A visitor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers was caught on camera touching the famous corpse flower that officials say is very delicate. Video: SF Conservatory of Flowers (Published Thursday, June 22, 2017)

Aptly named Corpse Flower omits a "foul odor of rotting animal flesh" and only blooms for a few days every 7-10 years, according to the Conservatory.

“For those who missed the Corpse Flower last year, now they can experience this rare botanical wonder,” said Matthew Stephens, Director of Conservatory of Flowers. “And if you visited last year, the smell never gets old.”



This year's flower, Suma the Titan, is a 10-year-old sibling of last year's flower Terra the Titan and it will bloom for the first time.

The Conservatory of Flowers opens Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Officials said the hours will be extended on the day Suma blooms and several days after.