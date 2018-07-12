Another Corpse Flower at San Francisco Conservatory to Bloom - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Another Corpse Flower at San Francisco Conservatory to Bloom

The Titan Arum, better known as Corpse Flower, is predicted to bloom some time next week at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    What to Know

    • Corpse Flower omits a "foul odor of rotting animal flesh" and only blooms for a few days every 7-10 years, according to the Conservatory.

    • This year's flower, Suma the Titan, is a 10-year-old sibling of last year's flower Terra the Titan and it will bloom for the first time.

    • The Conservatory of Flowers opens Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

    It's going to get stinky in San Francisco next week.

    The Titan Arum, better known as Corpse Flower, is predicted to bloom some time next week at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park.

    The Conservatory has already put up a livestream of the infamously pungent flower for those who aren't able to visit in person. 

    The livestream made headlines last year after a man was caught fondling the petals, despite signs that said do not touch. The man smelled his fingers after touching the flower and even proceeded to take a photo with it.

    RAW: Corpse Flower Fondled n San Francisco

    [BAY ML RAW VO] RAW: Corpse Flower Fondled n San Francisco

    A visitor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers was caught on camera touching the famous corpse flower that officials say is very delicate. Video: SF Conservatory of Flowers

    (Published Thursday, June 22, 2017)

    Aptly named Corpse Flower omits a "foul odor of rotting animal flesh" and only blooms for a few days every 7-10 years, according to the Conservatory.

    “For those who missed the Corpse Flower last year, now they can experience this rare botanical wonder,” said Matthew Stephens, Director of Conservatory of Flowers. “And if you visited last year, the smell never gets old.”

    This year's flower, Suma the Titan, is a 10-year-old sibling of last year's flower Terra the Titan and it will bloom for the first time.

    The Conservatory of Flowers opens Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Officials said the hours will be extended on the day Suma blooms and several days after.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices