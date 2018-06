Fire Crews are battling a grass fire in Yolo County that has burned 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained. (June 30, 2018)

Fire Crews are battling a grass fire in Yolo County that has burned 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

Winds blowing 20 miles per hour at 100 degree weather is making it difficult for firefighters to control the fire it and stop it from spreading.

Mandatory evacuations are in order for the Murphy Ranch area, near the town of Guinda.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Saturday and the cause is unknown.