A San Mateo County supervisor has expressed strong opposition to a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Redwood City due to the chain's anti-LGBTQ history.

Supervisor David Canepa said "Hell no" to the store opening after the Georgia-based company obtained city approval to renovate and replace a McDonald’s restaurant at 536 Whipple Ave. in Redwood City.

"Chick-fil-A’s values don’t represent our values," Canepa said in a statement. "The logo might as well say 'We hate gay people.'"

Chick-fil-A has faced previous criticism and boycotts for its donations to anti-LGBTQ groups and CEO Dan Cathy’s public comments opposing gay marriage. The chain is famously closed on Sunday for religious reasons.

"We have welcomed guests into our 13 locally owned Bay Area restaurants since 2012," Chick-fil-A said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "These restaurants employ more than 1,000 diverse team members who are committed to providing great food with remarkable service. We are committed to earning the respect and business of all our customers and one day hope to serve guests in Redwood City."