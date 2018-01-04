A Monterey County couple has been arrested for allegedly "hot-boxing" a car with their 1-year-old daughter in the backseat, police said.

Faustino Matias, 23, and Claudia Campos, 22, were booked this week into Monterey County Jail for felony child endangerment and other charges, according to police.

Salinas police officers at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday checked on a suspicious Honda in the parking lot of Natividad Creek Park. Officers contacted Matias, who was in the driver's seat. When he rolled the car's window down, police said a "very heavy cloud of marijuana smoke bellowed from inside the car."

Police also found Campos and the couple's daughter in the vehicle.

An Emerency Medical Service crew responded to the scene to check on the welfare of the girl.

"After some initial difficulty waking the child, it was determined that the child should be transported to the hospital as a precaution," police said in a statement.

The girl was placed with Child Protective Services after examination.