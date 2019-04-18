Crash Involving Inmate Transport Bus Snarls Traffic on I-880 in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Mueller Report Released to Public
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Crash Involving Inmate Transport Bus Snarls Traffic on I-880 in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Stylish Home Updates That Make the Biggest Difference
    Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
    A fiery crash blocks multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in San Jose. (April 18, 2019)

    A fiery wreck involving multiple vehicles, including an inmate transport bus, snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 880 near Brokaw Road in San Jose Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

    The crash, which was reported at 7:24 a.m., temporarily blocked all southbound lanes and then three out of four lanes, according to the CHP. All lanes have since reopened.

    No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sheriff's office. All of the inmates on the transport bus have been accounted for.

    The vehicle that caught fire appears to be a Toyota Prius.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices