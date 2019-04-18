A fiery wreck involving multiple vehicles, including an inmate transport bus, snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 880 near Brokaw Road in San Jose Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which was reported at 7:24 a.m., temporarily blocked all southbound lanes and then three out of four lanes, according to the CHP. All lanes have since reopened.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sheriff's office. All of the inmates on the transport bus have been accounted for.

The vehicle that caught fire appears to be a Toyota Prius.