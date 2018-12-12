Wrong-Way Crash Near Santana Row Leaves 2 Injured

At least two people were injured in a wrong-way collision near Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair mall in the South Bay Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. along Stevens Creek Boulevard near Winchester Boulevard, police stated.

A female passenger riding in the car that was travelling in the wrong direction on Stevens Creek Boulevard was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The driver of another vehicle involved in the collision was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A third driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

Westbound traffic along Stevens Creek Boulevard is closed between Winchester Boulevard and North Henry Avenue as authorities conduct an investigation, police stated.

The closure is expected to continue until around noon, according to police.

The public is asked to avoid the area.