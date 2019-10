Three lanes of northbound Highway 101 in Brisbane were blocked late Sunday after a fiery solo vehicle crash caused flames to spread to nearby brush, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert just before 5 p.m. as the three right lanes of Highway 101 near Candelstick Point were blocked by the crash and fire.

At least one person was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital, the CHP said.