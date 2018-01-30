Crash Follows Apparent Late-Night Shooting in Richmond

Authorities in Richmond investigate a car crash that may have followed a shooting. (Jan. 30, 2018)

A car wreck in Richmond late Monday appears to have been caused by an apparent shooting, according to authorities.

The vehicle involved in the crash came to rest on the San Pablo Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 80, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's department. The driver's condition was not immediately available.

It is not clear if the shooting happened on the freeway or on surface streets.

The scene has since been cleared.

Further information was not available.