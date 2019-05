Deadly crash blocks both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood. (May 6, 2019)

Highway 4 in Brentwood is shut down late Monday in both directions due to a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is shut down between Marsh Creek and the Balfour bypass, according to the CHP.

No other information was immediately available.

