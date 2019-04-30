Pursuit on Bay Bridge Ends With Deadly Crash

A motorcycle rider fleeing authorities on the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning died after crashing near the Fremont Street exit in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash initially blocked three lanes of westbound traffic, but one of those lanes has since reopened. It is not clear when the other two lanes will reopen.

A CHP officer around 7:35 a.m. tried to stop the motorcycle rider for violating the bus-only lane near the toll plaza, according to the CHP. A brief pursuit ensued before ending when the rider went down just east of the Fremont Street exit.

