Pursuit on Bay Bridge Ends With Deadly Crash - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Crash Snarls WB Traffic on Bay Bridge
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Pursuit on Bay Bridge Ends With Deadly Crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pursuit on Bay Bridge Ends With Deadly Crash
    NBC Bay Area
    Authorities investigate a crash on the Bay Bridge. (April 30, 2019)

    A motorcycle rider fleeing authorities on the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning died after crashing near the Fremont Street exit in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash initially blocked three lanes of westbound traffic, but one of those lanes has since reopened. It is not clear when the other two lanes will reopen.

    A CHP officer around 7:35 a.m. tried to stop the motorcycle rider for violating the bus-only lane near the toll plaza, according to the CHP. A brief pursuit ensued before ending when the rider went down just east of the Fremont Street exit.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices