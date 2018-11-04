Crews Battle 8-Acre Blaze; Hwy. 9 Closed in Both Directions

Cal Fire crews are battling an eight-acre wildfire that started late Saturday night and has forced a closure of state Highway 9 in both directions in Santa Cruz County early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire officials.

According to the CHP, the "Rincon Fire" that started sometime around 10 p.m. forced the closure of the highway between Glengarry Road and Paradise Park. A CHP dispatcher said the highway might be closed for 3-4 days as crews attempt to fully extinguish the blaze.

As of 1 a.m., Cal Fire officials said an evacuation advisory is in effect for the north end of Paradise Park. The blaze has not injured any residents or firefighters and no structures have been damaged.

Fire officials said crews will be strengthening fire lines throughout the night.

No further information is immediately available.