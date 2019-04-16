Crews Chase Fire Into Attic of High-End Lafayette Restaurant - NBC Bay Area
Crews Chase Fire Into Attic of High-End Lafayette Restaurant

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    ConFire
    Firefighters battle a blaze at Postino Restaurant in Lafayette on Tuesday. (April 16, 2019)

    Fire crews were working late Tuesday evening to extinguish a stubborn kitchen fire in a high-end restaurant in Lafayette, county fire officials said.

    As of 8:08 p.m., the main fire at Postino Restaurant at 3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd. had been contained. But the flames spread into the attic, which has a lot of "nooks

    and crannies" making it more difficult to put out the blaze, Steve Hill, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman, said.

    No one has been injured, Hill said. The fire started in the kitchen and was reported at 6:49 p.m.

    Mt. Diablo Boulevard is closed between Lafayette Circle and Oak Hill Road and police are asking people to avoid the area.

