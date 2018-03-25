Crews pose after freeing a hawk that became trapped in a tree in the East Bay. (March 24, 2018)

A Cooper's Hawk believed to be entangled in fishing wire or a kite was rescued Saturday after getting stuck in a tree in the East Bay, according to fire officials.

The hawk became stuck about 50 feet off the ground in a tree at Cherryland Park, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company personnel were called to help in the rescue due to the height of the bird and gusty winds in the area, according to the fire department.

Crews free a hawk stuck in a tree in the East Bay. (March 24, 2018)

Photo credit: Alameda County Fire Department

The PG&E crew helped hoist a Department of Fish and Wildfire member into the air toward the hawk's location. The wildlife official managed to free the bird and capture it, according to the fire department.

No one was hurt during the resuce, the fire department stated.