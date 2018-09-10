Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuation for Snell Valley Road, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates as Cal Fire battle a growing 200-acre fire in Napa County.

A roughly 2,500-acre wildfire in Napa County continues to burn Monday, but all mandatory evacuation orders and road closures triggered by the blaze have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

The Snell Fire burning southeast of Middletown has scorched 2,490 acres since igniting near Butts Canyon and Snell Valley roads Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was 30 percent contained as of Monday afternoon.

Nearly 200 structures remained threatened Monday afternoon, but fire officials reported that a cooling trend this week should help firefighters corral the blaze.

More than 1,200 fire personnel are battling the flames from the ground and through the air, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire reported.