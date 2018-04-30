Crews Inspect Condition of Golden Gate Bridge's Towers

If you see people rappelling from the Golden Gate Bridge this week, don't be alarmed. They're supposed to be there. Pete Suratos reports.

If you see people rappelling from the Golden Gate Bridge this week, don't be alarmed. They're supposed to be there.

Crews on Monday started the process of inspecting the bridge's towers to see if any portions of the structures need repairing, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

"Our salty marine environment does its best to corrode the steel," district engineer Ewa Bauer said in a statement. "The inspection teams will look carefully at every rivet and seam to determine what work we need to do to keep this beautiful structure standing strong."

The inspection crews, which will never dangle directly over traffic, will start at the top of the towers and slowly descend to the sidewalk area, according to district officials. They will begin on the west legs before moving to the east side.

Golden Gate Bridge Tower Inspections to Begin

Crews on Monday will inspect the Golden Gate Bridge's towers. They will be looking for erosion caused by ocean water. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

Inspection work is slated to wrap up within one week's time, according to district officials. Scaffolding used during the process is scheduled to be removed by May 11.