Crews Prep 5,000 Fireworks For Annual SF Fourth of July Show

Fireworks are loaded onto barges in San Francisco for the city's annual Fourth of July show on the bay. (July 3, 2018)

Crews were hard at work on the ground Tuesday so thousands would be able to enjoy the lit up skies above the bay on the Fourth of July.

The annual fireworks spectacular on the water in San Francisco begins at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and workers with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza spent Tuesday loading barges with fireworks shells.

The show will feature about 5,000 explosions set to a musical soundtrack. Longtime fireworks master Jeff Thomas said the sight of "skyrockets in flight" never gets old.

"I've been here quite a while, and yes, it's still fun and exciting," Thomas said. "As long as we have an audience out there to watch, that's pretty much what drives us."

The fireworks will be launched from a pair of barges near Aquatic Park and Pier 39, and the show goes on rain or shine.