Crews rescue a horse that became stuck in a drainage ditch in Santa Clara County. (April 1, 2018)

Crews on Sunday managed to rescue a horse that became stuck upside down in a drainage ditch in Santa Clara County, according to fire officials.

Despite the predicament, the horse only suffered minor scrapes and walked backed to its stall under its own power after being removed from the ditch, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The horse became stuck in the ditch located at 3460 Calaveras Rd. just outside of Milpitas, according to the fire department.

The incident was reported at 6:19 p.m., according to the fire department. Using special equipment, crews worked until just after 10 p.m. freeing the animal.