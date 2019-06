A vehicle is towed away from a crash scene in San Lorenzo Tuesday. (June 4, 2019)

Police and emergency crews responded Tuesday to a multi-vehicle crash in San Lorenzo.

The crash occurred about 4:10 p.m. on Hesperian Boulevard and involved at least three vehicles.

One vehicle reportedly crahed into a nearby restaurant. Aerial views of the scene showed workers cleaning up in front of the damaged London Fish N Chips.

No further details were immediately available.