An ambulance responded to the scene of a missing hiker in San Jose. (May 27, 2019)

A slew of search and rescue personnel on Monday tracked down a hiker who got separated from his two friends at San Jose's Alum Rock County Park in what was a 5-hour ordeal, according to San Jose police.

Cal Fire, the San Jose Fire Department, Santa Clara County Parks rangers and San Jose officers responded to the scene, where the search for a man began about 2:10 p.m., San Jose fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.