Crosses Memorial Property Sale Approved by Lafayette Leaders - NBC Bay Area
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Crosses Memorial Property Sale Approved by Lafayette Leaders

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crosses Memorial Property Sale Approved by Lafayette Leaders
    NBC Bay Area
    A crosses memorial in Lafayette may go away after the city approved a sale of the privately owned property. (April 17, 2018)

    The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of a family's property that includes a hillside memorial dedicated to U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    The so-called Crosses Memorial near Highway 24 in Lafayette bears a cross for every soldier killed in the two wars.

    The family that owns the land says it has two potential buyers, and it's not known whether the new owner will keep the crosses.

    The memorial's advisory board wants to replace the crosses with a permanent peace memorial.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices